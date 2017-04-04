3 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: AU Social Affairs Commissioner Calls for Exerting Security Efforts to Fight Mercenarism

Khartoum — The African Union Social Affairs Commissioner, Representative of the Head of the African Union Commission, Amira Al-Fadel has called for exerting more security efforts to combat mercenarism and terrorism which engulfed a number of African countries.

The AU official who was addressing, Monday, at the Friendship Hall, the opening sitting of the Regional Workshop of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (cissa), has revealed the presence of African mechanism to fight and confront the phenomenon of mercenarism and terrorism besides a program worked out by the AU end conflicts in the continent.

Amira Al-Fadel as pointed out that the mercenaries undermine peace and stability in Africa, calling on all the African organizations to fight the phenomenon.

