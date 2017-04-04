3 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Elbur Falls to Alshabaab As Ethiopian Troops Withdraw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopian troops on Monday withdrew from Elbur Galgadud region letting Alshabaab take over the strategic town.

"They did not inform us of any plans to withdraw. They left and now Alshabaab is in control" Districtb commissioner Nur Gutale told Radio Dalsan.

"They left with all their artillery. Some 100 tankers and accompanied by some locals" Gutale said.

According to several residents interviewed by Radio Dalsan a significant number of civilian population had moved with thr Ethiopian troops.

"We fear that we may be killed by Alshabaab if we stay back" Abdillahi told Radio Dalsan. A contigent of about 200 Somali National Army soldiers also left the town.

Ethiopian troops had controlled this central Somalia town for 3 years.

Somalia

Somali Pirates Hijack Indian Cargo Ship With 11 Crew Members

An Indian cargo ship Al Kaushar with 11 crew members on board has been hijacked by Somali pirates on its way to Al… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.