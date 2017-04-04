Somalia: Elbur Falls to Alshabaab As Ethiopian Troops Withdraw

Ethiopian troops on Monday withdrew from Elbur Galgadud region letting Alshabaab take over the strategic town.

"They did not inform us of any plans to withdraw. They left and now Alshabaab is in control" Districtb commissioner Nur Gutale told Radio Dalsan.

"They left with all their artillery. Some 100 tankers and accompanied by some locals" Gutale said.

According to several residents interviewed by Radio Dalsan a significant number of civilian population had moved with thr Ethiopian troops.

"We fear that we may be killed by Alshabaab if we stay back" Abdillahi told Radio Dalsan. A contigent of about 200 Somali National Army soldiers also left the town.

Ethiopian troops had controlled this central Somalia town for 3 years.