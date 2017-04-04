Sudan: New Head for UN-AU Darfur Peacekeeping Mission

El Fasher — UN Secretary-General António Guterres and AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki announced today the appointment of Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo of South Africa as Joint Special Representative for Darfur and Head of the AU-UN Mission in Darfur (Unamid).

According to a joint statement today, Mamabolo brings to the position first-hand experience in dealing with the situation in Darfur, as well as expertise from his distinguished career in the diplomatic service.

He has been serving Unamid as Acting Joint Special Representative since the departure of Martin Ihoeghian Uhomoibhi of Nigeria on 4 January.

Since 2016, Mamabolo served Unamid as Deputy Joint Special Representative for Pillar I, overseeing political, human rights, and legal aspects of the Mission's activities.

He served as Permanent Representative of South Africa to the UN (2013-2016), during which he also acted as Chair of the "Group of 77" developing countries and China. Mamabolo was previously High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria (2009) and facilitated peace processes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi as his country's Special Envoy to the Great Lakes region (2006-2009). He also served as Deputy Director-General for African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2002-2006).

Mamabolo holds a Master's degree in public administration from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, and a diploma in journalism from Harare Polytechnic College, Zimbabwe.