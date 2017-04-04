4 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gushungo Bomb Plot - State Sticks to Its Guns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

An application for refusal of further remand by four men accused of plotting to bomb the First Family's dairy farm in Mazowe has been turned down.

Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza postponed the matter to May 31 pending their indictment at the High Court, saying they faced a serious offence.

The four are Owen Kuchata, Borman Ngwenya, a soldier attached to military intelligence; Solomon Makumbe (29), also a Zimbabwe National Army corporal; and Silas Pfupa (37), an ex-soldier.

They are facing charges of treason.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa said he anticipated indictment of the suspects at the High Court.

He said he awaited a determination in the matter in which Makumbe and Pfupa referred their case to the Constitutional Court.

In March last year, Makumbe and Pfupa applied for referral of their matter to the Concourt after the State reinstated the charges of possession of weaponry for sabotage, which had been earlier withdrawn before plea on the instructions of Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana.

Makumbe and Pfupa are represented by Mrs Gamuchira Dzitiro, while Mr Exactly Mangezi represents Ngwenya, with Kuchata being a self actor.

Kuchata is serving nine years for banditry and money laundering.

The quartet allegedly established a militia training base in Mapinga, Mashonaland West province, where they planned to commit terror acts, sabotage and banditry.

Mr Mutizirwa alleged that on January 1, last year, they allegedly proceeded to President Mugabe's rural home in Zvimba on a reconnaissance mission to identify suitable vulnerable points to sabotage.

It is alleged the four held several meetings at Queens Hotel in Harare mapping strategies on how they would strike.

Police received a tip-off that the four were planning to bomb Alpha Omega Dairy's processing plant and a tuckshop during the night.

The police proceeded to the farm and laid an ambush about 100 metres from their target.

At around 10pm, the detectives saw the four approaching the processing plant and immediately arrested them.

Zimbabwe

China Donates 12,000 Tonnes of Rice

China donated 12 000 tonnes of rice to Government yesterday, as relations between the two countries continue to grow. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.