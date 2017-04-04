3 April 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Minister Commends Private Company

By Esther Mmolai

Maun — Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe has commended Smart Security Solution Company for responding positively to the President's Housing Appeal initiative.

He made the remarks when officially starting the 40km sponsored walk from Shorobe to Maun organised by the company in a bid to raise funds towards the construction of a house for a needy person at Senonnori ward in Maun.

Mr Kwerepe, who was the chief walker, said shelter was a fundamental right to every citizen, adding that it was pleasing to see private companies responding positively to the President's call to provide shelter for the needy.

He said the house would improve the livelihood and restore the dignity of the beneficiary. He added that what the company had done was in line with the country's vision of being a just, compassionate and caring nation.

He said the government wants to see Batswana living dignified lives and urged the company and the public at large to revive the spirit of giving and helping one another.

He also pointed out that the walk was part of exercising to promote a healthy lifestyle, adding that it was important for people to exercise daily in order to prevent non-communicable diseases.

Smart Security Solution director, Mr Baputholodi Kgari said their mandate was not only to concentrate on making profits, but also to give back to the community they operate within by improving their livelihoods and restoring dignity.

The company offers security and cleaning services.

Mr Kgari commended some companies that had already pledged bricks and other building materials, promising that they would achieve their goal. He said their goal was to complete the project by May, adding that a formal handing-over would be conducted.

Mr Kgari revealed that their objective was to extend the initiative to other villages in the district, noting that shelter was one of the basic human needs.

He pleaded with other companies and churches to come on board and make a difference in the lives of the needy.

One member of the community who took part in the walk, Mr Shadrack Sianka thanked the country's leadership for introducing programmes aimed towards uplifting the living standards of disadvantaged community members.

He said the needy were assisted with clothing, food and shelter.

"Indeed our leadership is the best in demonstrating love and compassion to its people," he added.

BOPA

Botswana

