IN a weekend of shocks, Windhoek Old Boys A suffered their first defeat of the season in the Men's Premier League, while their female counterparts lost two matches to drop down to third place in the Women's Premier League.

After a dominant season in which they had won their first 11 matches in a row by big margins, the wheels came unstuck for WOB A when they first drew 5-5 against Saints on Friday night and then lost 6-3 to Unam on Saturday.

The cracks already appeared on Friday night, when Saints made a stunning comeback to force a draw, after trailing 5-1 early in the second half.

WOB took an early lead with two goals in two minutes by Nico Jacobs and Etienne de Villiers, before Nico Neethling opened Saints' account.

Sia Martins stretched WOB's lead with two goals to put them 4-1 ahead at halftime, and when Dylan Alexander scored shortly after the restart WOB were well in control.

Saints, however, launched a great comeback as the gaps started opening up in WOB's defence.

Cody van der Merwe stabbed in a cross by Dakota Hansen and then two goals in two minutes by Hansen and Ivan Semedo brought them right back into the game at 5-4.

The drama continued as Hansen was sent off for a foul and WOB had a great chance to settle the outcome when they won a short corner, but Saints' keeper Richter van Rooyen brought off a fine save, while a shot by WOB's Pieter le Roux hit the post.

Saints rode their luck and then struck off the final move of the match when Van der Merwe scored from a short corner, slamming the ball into the corner of the net.

More drama followed the next day when Unam consigned WOB A to their first defeat of the season.

Joseph Kashamako opened the scoring for Unam, before a great solo goal by Kave Tjikuniva made it 2-0. Dylan Alexander replied from a short corner for WOB A, but a second goal by Tjikuniva put Unam 3-1 up at halftime.

Unam kept up the tempo in the second half and went 4-1 ahead after a short corner goal by Ronaldo Kapuire.

Etienne de Villiers pulled a goal back for WOB A from a counterattack, but two more solo goals by Unam's star player Tjikuniva put them 6-2 ahead, before Riaan Kruger scored a late consolation goal for WOB A.

Unam recorded a second victory when they beat Wanderers 4-3, after trailing 1-0 at halftime.

Tjikuniva, Baggio Karigub, Erwin Handura and Mbatata Uremena scored for Unam, while Jan Isak de Villiers and Stephan du Preez (two) replied for Wanderers.

On Saturday, Saints beat WOB B 5-0, with Cody van der Merwe scoring two goals and Damien Schutz, Fagan Hansen and Ivan Semedo one each.

WOB B, however, bounced back with a 10-0 victory against NUST, with Hanno Walters scoring six goals, Dirk Basson three, and Windsor Husselman one goal.

In another match on Friday night, DTS beat NUST 13-0, with Billy Beukes scoring four goals, Rolf Lumley three, and Leonard Fick, Daryn Roberts and Schalk Kruger two goals each.

WOB A now lead the log on 45 points from 12 matches, followed by DTS on 34 from 11, Saints on 29 from nine, and Unam on 22 from nine matches.

The Women's Premier League saw a big shakeup as Unam took the lead for the first time, with Saints going second and WOB dropping down to third place.

On Saturday morning Unam beat former log leaders WOB 3-1 with Maggie Mengo scoring two goals and Theodora Amutjira one, while Marcia Venter replied for WOB.

Unam also thrashed United 12-0 with Mengo scoring four goals and Lidia Simon and Emmerencia Beukes two each, while WOB crashed to another defeat, going down 4-2 to Saints.

For Saints, Kaela Schimming scored two goals and Kiana Cormack and Tara Myburgh one each, while Marcia Venter and Robyn Swartz replied for WOB.

On Friday night, Saints thrashed NUST 12-1 with Cormack scoring six goals, while Wanderers beat DTS 4-0 with Bianca Muller scoring three.

In another match on Saturday, Wanderers beat NUST 3-2, with Muller (two) and Carisma Hyman scoring for Wanderers and Natalia Haifete and Fenestha Pienaar scoring for NUST.

Unam now lead the log on 29 points from nine matches, followed by Saints on 28 from 10 and WOB on 23 from nine matches.