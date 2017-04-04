3 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: WHO Workers Abducted in Southern Somalia

Reports reaching at Radio Shabelle' News Desk from Gedo region indicate that suspected Al shabaab members abducted four employees working for World Health Organisation (WHO).

Residents said the abduction took place after gunmen believed to be Al shabaab fighters attacked a car that the WHO workers were travelling in near Luuq town in Gedo region.

The WHO local staff members were kidnapped as they left Luuq town and heading for Maqaney area for vaccination campaign, according to the anonymous residents.

Al shabaab took the aid workers and their vehicle to Golweyn area, about 30Km away from Luuq town, near Somalia's border with Kenya. Reason behind the abduction is yet unclear.

WHO did not comment on the alleged kidnapping of its employees in Somalia.

