Sudan: VP - Terrorism and Fundamentalism Should Strongly Be Confronted

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, said terrorism, non-governmental negative organizations , fundamentalism and mercenarism , which have become pending and expected security threat in Sudan and the World, should strongly be confronted.

He indicated , while he was addressing the Regional Workshop of he Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa(CISSA) about mercenarism, terrorists , non-governmental negative organization s and their impact on security and stability in Africa at the High Academy for Strategic and Security Studies at Soba quarter, in Khartoum, Monday, that Has has long suffered from unjust plot , stressing that such phenomena stand as national and international challenges that should strongly be confronted.

The Vice-President explained that phenomena of mercenarism , terrorism and negative non-governmental organizations emerged due to existence of security tensions and that requires further cooperation and coordination between security services of the African countries as well as exchange of expertise between security services of the CISSA member states.

He commended the role being played by CISSA, saying terrorists are not working for national issues but targeting civilians instead, besides committing crimes that contravene international laws and conventions.

Hassabo said some elements of Darfur armed movements were fighting in South Sudan and Libya for money , referring danger of terrorism , which has become a real fact and not exceptional case.

He underlined that terrorism could only be eradicated by further cooperation and coordination between the regional and international organizations and by reaching a common understanding that boosts efforts made to curb it.