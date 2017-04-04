Sudan: NISS Director General - Convert the Workshop Recommendations Into Action

Khartoum — The Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Atta al Moula Abass, has stressed the mercenary, terrorism and negative non-government organizations, form a triangle of terror and threat in the African continent and that it was high time to convert the recommendation of Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) in concrete action on the ground.

Gen Abass told the CESSA meeting which is held under the theme of "mercenary, foreign terrorist fighters and negative non-government organization and their impact on the security and stability in Africa", that these recommendation should be converted into joint cooperation at the reginal, continental and international levels to confront such threats and challenges in the African continent.

He pointed out at the opening session of the conference which is held at the Sudan Higher Academy for Strategic and security studies in Souba, Khartoum, and these phenomena have developed in a complex way, spreading destruction and killing in the African countries.

He referred to the importance of this conference in which 27 African security entities are taking part as well as participants of the region and African organization, as well as the African union commission and other research institutes and centers in Africa.

He said the growing terrorism impede development in many an African country and contribute in the suffering of the people.

He said he was confident in a joint and fruitful cooperation to confront those challenges, referring to the Darfur rebel movements that are taking part in the fighting in Libya, siding with one side against the others.

He expressed his hope that the workshop would achieve its objectives and reach common understanding on the means and strategies to be adopted by the African countries for fighting these challenges and for cementing join cooperation that could be more comprehensive and deeper to remedy those problems.