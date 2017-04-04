Sudan: Prime Minister - the Coming Days Will Witness Formation of Government of National Accord

Atbara — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has demanded ed the National Congress Party (NCP) to give parties of national dialogue a room to take part in executive and legislative bodies.

' "We are serious to present requirements of achievement of first big political project that agreed by people of Sudan." The National Prime Minister said while he was addressing NCP refresher conference in Atbara town, Nehr-al-Neil State.

He affirmed commitment of NCP to implement document of national dialogue, referring to appointment of prime minister who tasked with apparent map as it stipulated in dialogue recommendations.

Bakri announced that the coming days would witness formation of government of national accord and determination of task top of which are improvement of people living, imposition of the state authority, achievement of justice, and increase of production and productivity.

The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister said the economic issue was the top priority and that increase of production and productivity and improvement of people living represent the first challenge for the Government, stressing support of the Presidency of the Republic to all projects of the Nehr-al-Neil State and its resolve to address issues of people affected by erection of dams in the State.

He commended Nehr-al-Neil State considerable contribution to development and service programs.

Wali (governor) of Nehr-al-Neil State, Hatim Al-Waseela reviewed his State government efforts infield of development and stressed the State support to Sudanese economy via means of agriculture and production.