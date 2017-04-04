Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Receives Delegation of French Senate

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, received in his office Monday a visiting delegation of the French Senate, headed by the chairperson of the French parliamentary committee for friendship with the Horn of Africa states, and discussed means of strengthening the bilateral relations, especially in the cultural and educational fields.

The Foreign Minister has informed the French delegation on the internal developments in Sudan, especially the peace efforts and the national dialogue, referring to the role that can be played by France in this regard.

The meeting also discussed the situation in South Sudan and Sudan vision for achieving a comprehensive solution to the dispute there which has culminated lives of thousands of people.

Prof. Ghandour has referred to the initiative of the President of the Republic for extending humanitarian aid to the citizens in South Sudan.