3 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal Visits Sudan Pavilion At the Seventh Annual Investment Forum in Dubai

Dubai — The Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal visited Monday the Sudanese Pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the Seventh Annual Investment Forum in Dubai where he was received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and Head of Sudan delegation, Dr. Najmuddin Hassan Ibrahim, in the presence of the Sudanese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Al-Amin Al-Karib.

The Saudi prince expressed his pleasure on visiting the Sudan Pavilion, stressing that Sudan enjoys tremendous investment capabilities, pointing to the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment said that the Sudanese-Saudi relations have been witnessing huge development, which was reflected in the exchange of economic interests between the two peoples, pointing to the growing Saudi investments in Sudan in all fields, especially in the agricultural sector.

The Ambassador of the Sudan in the United Arab Emirates stressed the eternal relations between the two countries, referring to the aspiration of the two peoples to further economic cooperation.

Prince Saud bin Khalid al-Faisal was briefed the on Sudan's participation in the exhibition accompanying the forum which included the investment climate and opportunities in the country.

