Kenya: Red Cross Leads Peace Efforts to Address Baringo Insecurity

Police officers escort residents out of Mukutani centre in Baringo County on March 15, 2017. The county is a hot spot for bandit attacks that have led to many deaths.

Residents of conflict-ravaged Baringo County are pegging their hopes on reconciliation efforts spearheaded by the Kenya Red Cross Society in Nakuru County.

The three-day activity, which started today, is being chaired by the Secretary General Abbas Gullet.

In a rare gesture, the meeting brought together several key community figures including elders, local administrators and church leaders from the Pokot, Ilchamus, Tugen and Njemps communities.

Mr Gullet urged the warring communities to stop fighting and embrace dialogue to solve conflicts.

"Death and destruction of property has occurred but we should reconcile and forge ahead. For how long should you kill and maim each other?

"I want to urge everyone to reach out to the youth and those causing mayhem in Baringo to embrace peace," he said.

SECURITY OPERATIONS

The humanitarian agency is seeking a lasting solution to the conflicts in Baringo.

One of the residents in attendance told of how the violence has affected them, calling for an internal solution.

"We have experienced death first hand. The conflicts have left a trail of destruction, we must end this madness. The deployment of security personnel including the Kenya Defence Forces cannot bring sanity to Baringo, it must begin with us embracing peace," the resident who sought anonymity said.

Some of the stimuli fanning violence raised in the forum include unfair distribution of resources, poverty, illiteracy and use of unfair methods by security officers to root out bandits.

Another resident said inclusivity will go a long way in ending violence.

KDF EFFORTS

Other areas the residents want resolved urgently are land issues and marginalisation.

Tens of people have fallen victim to attacks and the deployment of soldiers is seen as a way of quelling the situation.

Principal Secretary for Devolution Micah Powon also attended.