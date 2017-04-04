Tunisia: Upbeat Kenya Pipeline Off to Tunisia

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team was scheduled to depart for Tunisia on Monday ahead of the 2017 CAVB Women's African Club Championship that begins on Wednesday in Kelibia, Tunisia.

The seven-time champions will be joined by Kenya Prisons who are set to leave the country on Tuesday for the same competition whose defending champions are Al Ahly of Egypt.

Despite dominating the African scene in the last decade, neither Pipeline nor Prisons made it to last year's final, and this year's edition gives each of them an opportunity to reclaim the continental club title that has eluded Kenya since 2013. Pipeline coach Japheth Munala says that clinching gold is key among his aspirations this year, and that he has made his squad selection meticulously to that effect.

"We didn't sign any new players this year. We kept the 24 players and last week we made a difficult choice and came down with a list of 14 players who will travel to Tunisia.

"This year we want to win both the local league and the African title. The management is behind us and I don't see any reason why we shouldn't achieve our goals," said Munala, who led Pipeline to a third place finish in last year's event.

Pipeline's quest for gold in this year's regional tournament has been buoyed by the return of Kenyan international Esther Wangechi. The ruthless attacker returned to the country late last year after a short professional stint with club Charmalieres in France, and is among the travelling party.

Kenya Pipeline Corporate Communications Manager Jason Nyantino, who handed over the club's flag to the team, encouraged them to outdo their past performance and bring home the trophy having finished second in 2015 and third in 2016.

"KPC has full confidence in the team, given that we have bagged the trophy seven times. The next win will bring us closer to holding the African record which is 8 cups currently held by Al Ahly Cairo," Nyantino said.

The Kenya Pipeline team has recorded victories during the African Club Championship events 1995 (Kenya), 1996 (Nigeria), 1999 (Tunisia), 2001 (Algeria), 2002 (Senegal), 2004 (Senegal), 2005 (Algeria) and a dozen runners-up positions established them as a giant in the continent.

Experienced setter Janet Wanja has also retained his position in the squad despite earlier reports of forced retirement, and will be helped by up starters Veronicah Tanui and Joan Muindi.