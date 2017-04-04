Zimbabwe: State-Owned Bank in Language Storm

THE National Building Society (NBS) has landed in a language storm following the publishing of an advertisement in local newspapers with grammatically wrong IsiNdebele.

This is not the first time that companies have received backlash from citizens who feel their language would have been violated.

Social media activists mostly from the Matabeleland region, took to social media Monday, to publicly criticise the NSSA-owned bank for the language boob.

The advert features the statement, "Yaka Eyako", which in proper Isindebele should have read, "Yakha Eyakho".

"Please don't destroy our language. It's YAKHA EYAKHO and not this gibberish this gibberish you wrote on your advert," posted musician, Vusa Mkhaya Ndlovu, on his Facebook wall.

South African based author, Sue Nyathi, tweeted, "That's very sloppy work indeed. Doesn't someone in communications proof these things before they go to print??"

Contacted for a comment, an official from the building society who declined to identify herself said: "We have noted the error and we are in touch with our advertising agency to rectify the error."

The bank company later posted a corrected advert on their official Twitter account @nbshousing, and added; "We are sorry about the error that was made. We have rectified it."

In 2014, fast food outlet, Chicken Slice, and telecommunications firm, NetOne, drew the ire of mostly Ndebele speaking people when they ran newspapers adverts with wrongly spelt Ndebele words.