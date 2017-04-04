Kenya: Sports Betting Firms Up in Arms Over Wario Talk

Betting firm SportPesa on Monday took issue with Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario for what they termed as "a reckless and irresponsible statement from him" daring them to withdraw their sports sponsorships.

SportPesa sponsorship manager, Yvonne Namai, said Wario "had gone too far" in directing them to go through his ministry while penning sponsorships deals with clubs or sports federations.

"SportPesa is a private firm and asking us to channel our sponsorships through his ministry so that they can give us taxation waiver is pushing things a little bit far," said Namai adding that its clubs and sorts federations that approach them for sponsorship and not the government.

"It's unfortunate the minister can speak that way when we have been open as stakeholders," explained Namai.

Namai said they responded to Parliament wherever queries they Gem Member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo presented against them in tabling a Bill seeking to regulate sports betting in the country.

Namai was reacting to Wario's sentiments in Nyeri on Sunday where the CS criticised betting firms' threats to withdraw sponsorship for local clubs and leagues due to the 50 per cent taxation.

Wario said the government will sponsor all local leagues that goes through the Ministry of sports.

"If we are going to sponsor anybody come to us as a Ministry so that we know these people have paid this much we are going to support you including giving you a waiver," said Wario.

Namai welcomed the move by the government to sponsor local leagues and clubs saying that is what was lacking from the sports ministry.

According to Wario, the betting firms are making billions of money that needed to be mainstreamed. "You are making billions of shillings and throwing little money around and you are telling us not to tax you is wrong. We are going to tax you as long as you are in Kenya," said Wario.