Botswana: Top Athletes Yet to Qualify for World Champs

Gaborone — Unlike last year, the ninth Private Tertiary Institutions Association annual championships that was held at UB Stadium, failed to produce a qualifying time for the IAAF World Championships.

Last year, in the same competition, 400m runner, Baboloki Thebe pulled a big surprise by hitting the 2016 Rio Olympics mark with a time of 45.23 in his first 400m race ever.

Spectators had thought the likes of Christine Botlogetswe, Galefele Moroko, Isaac Makwala, Pako Seribe and Karabo Mothibi will use the meet to secure a world championships berth, but that was not to be.

However, during the race in the 200m guest women final, Amantle Montsho has once again proved to the nation that she is now back on track with a bang after winning the race with a time of 23.81, followed by Leungo Matlhaku with 23.84, while position three went to Botlogetswe with 23.86.

In the 200m men's final, Maatla Mochawa clocked 21.72 to steal the race from Omphemetse Poo and Tsaone Mothibi who recorded 21.88 and 22.48 respectively.

The race, which left specattors asking for more was the 100m, which had pitted Botswana finest athletes in the likes of Mothibi, Keene Motukisi, Ditiro Sebele and Makwala.

Although it was a tightly contested race, it was Mothibi who stamped his authority by clocking 10.43, followed by Motukisi with 10.44. On position three, was Makwala with 10.45, while Ditiro Sebele finished on position four with 10.62.

Mothibi said in an interview that despite not hitting the world championships qualifying mark of 10.12, he was happy with his progress.

His mission this season, he said was to make it to the World Championships, adding that he was aware that he still had to do a lot of work for him to hit the mark.

"I have just been working on my speed last week. So far the time, I have just clocked is my Season Best, and it is very encounraging. It shows that I am going somewhere, but come April 29 in the Gaborone International Meet, I will be more than ready," he said.

He said he intended to work very hard on his start, acceleration and speed so as to qualify for the World Champs.

In the 400m men Makwala who was on lane seven, finished first with 45.61, followed by Gaone Maotoanong with 45.95 and Pako Seribe on third position with 46.50.

In the 400m women, Botlogetswe hit the finish line first with 52.78, while Moroko clocked 53.19 to settle for second postion. The third position went to Goitseone Seleka with 54.03.

