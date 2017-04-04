Ten women were arrested on Saturday in Dowa for illegally distilling and selling a local liquor spirit, kachaso.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 49, were picked in a sweeping exercise conducted around Dowa Boma.

Dowa Police Station spokesperson Richard Kaponda said they embarked on the exercise after they were tipped off about the suspects. The women will soon appear in court

"Acting on the tip, we arrested 10 women and banned the Association of Kachaso Selling in Dowa, a grouping the women formed to bring together kachaso sellers around Dowa Boma," he said.

The 10 will appear in court soon to answer charges of illegal liquor sales contrary to Section 72 Sub Section 1A of the Liquor Act and illegal manufacture of liquor for sale contrary to Section 71 Sub Section 1 of the same Act, according to police.

The 10 are Aginesi Mtheya, 49, Lizinet Mathewe, 46, Loness Zadutsa, 43, Mikinesi Manase, 42, Enita Nelson, 40, Labita Bonongwe, 37, Litina Chisale, 36, Elube Donard, 35, Agnes Kantayeni, 31, and Efelo Griffin, 30.