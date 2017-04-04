Zimbabwe: Cranborne Bullets On Fire

NESBERT "Yabo" Saruchera's Cranborne Bullets were the biggest winners after the opening round of the ZIFA Northern Region Division One at the weekend.

Malvin Hwata scored a brace while substitute Edwin Sibanda also weighed in with another strike with former Black Rhinos player Kelvin Chipawoko also on target as they thrashed Banket United 4-0.

Commando Bullets coach challenged his men not to be complacent.

"We have a young team which I believe will be competitive this season. The team did well and I hope we will be able to maintain the momentum," said Saruchera.

The game of the week saw Golden Valley getting the better of bitter rivals Chegutu Pirates at Rimuka.

The Mashonaland West derby produced three goals with Raphael Phiri's Golden Valley winning 2-1.

Results

Kariba Waves 0, Mufakose United 0; ZRP Morris 0, Darwin United 1; Trojan Mine 0, Mushowani Stars 1; Blue Swallows 0, ZRP FC 1; Chitungwiza Municipality1, Harare City Cubs 2; Karoi United 1, Herentals 2; Golden Valley 2, Chegutu Pirates 1; Shamva United 0, Makwiro Platinum 1; Cranborne Bullets 4, Banket United 0.

Log Standings

P W D L F A Pts

Cranborne 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

Hre Cubs 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

G. Valley 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Herentals 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Darwin 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Makwiro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Mushowa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

ZRP FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Kariba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Mufakose 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

ZRP Morris 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Swallows 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Chegutu 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Chitungwi 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Karoi Utd 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Shamva 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Trojan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Banket 1 0 0 1 0 4 0