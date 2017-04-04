Uganda: Katosi Scam - Witness Turned Into Suspect

Kampala — One of the suspects in the Mukono-Katosi road scam had initially been lined up as a witness but was later turned into an accused.

During cross-examination yesterday, Ms Lisa Mwagale, an investigator from the Inspector General of Government's office (IGG), told the Anti-Corruption Court that the suspect, Wilberforce Senjako, had been required to give evidence in the case but was later charged.

"I attended meetings with him (Senjako) and the prosecution but I do not know under what circumstances he attended," Ms Mwagale told court.

However, she did not explain how Mr Senjako turned into a suspect.

Ms Mwagale was appearing in court for the third time for cross-examination on her earlier testimony against six suspects implicated in the Mukono-Katosi road scam where government lost Shs24.7 billion in a fraud racket.

Senjako, former regional accountant at the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), is jointly charged with former works minister, Abraham Byandala; and businessman Apolo Senkeeto alias Mark Kalyesubula (country representative of Eutaw Construction Company, which is accused of fleecing Unra's of Shs24b in the scam).

Others are: former UNRA acting executive director, Eng Berunado Ssebbugga Kimeze, Joe Ssemugooma (former director of finance and administration and Isaac Mugote (former staff of Housing Finance Bank).

Prosecution

Prosecution contends that on August 27, 2014 Byandala abused his office by ordering the continuation of the Katosi road works by Chongqing International Construction Company in defiance of earlier orders by the IGG.

The IGG office, which is prosecuting the case, contends that Byandala's act was tantamount to disobeying lawful orders.

Byandala is further accused of ordering immediate signing of the contract between Unra and Eutaw on November 14, 2013 yet the company lacked capacity to carry out the road works.

However, Byandala was later dropped from cabinet in March 2015.

The trial judge Lawrence Gidudu adjourned the hearing to April 21.