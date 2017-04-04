Tanzania: Sweeping Changes Shake Up Immigration Line-Up

Commissioner General of Immigration Department Anna Makakala yesterday introduced sweeping changes in the department lineup at the regional level.

Dr Makakala, in the changes, transferred Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Sixstus Faustine Nyaki from Mwanza to Simiyu as Regional Head of Immigration, while Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Selemani Bandiho Kameya was moved to Tabora from Rukwa region.

Mbeya Head of Immigration Deputy Commissioner Asumsio Achacha has been transferred to Pemba North, as Deputy Commissioner Peter Kundy from Manyara region moves to Dodoma, replacing Assistant Commissioner Ali Mohamed who takes over Arusha Regional Immigration Office.

Deputy Commissioner Mkemi Seif has been appointed Head of Immigration Unguja South region, while Deputy Commissioner Muhsin Muhsin has been assigned to head the Immigration Office in Unguja North region.

The changes have left some of the heads of immigration in their work stations, including heads of immigration in Morogoro and Lindi regions Deputy Commissioners Safina Muhindi and George Kombe, respectively.

Others with their duty stations in brackets are Deputy Commissioner Hilgaty Shauri (Ruvuma), Deputy Commissioner Faith Ihano (Singida), Deputy Commissioner Frederick Eustace (Mara), Deputy Commissioner Abdallah Towo (Kagera) and Deputy Commissioner Anastazia Gasper Ngatunga (Shinyanga).

Dr Makakala also appointed new immigration heads, including Deputy Commissioner Mary Palmer to head Dar es Salaam region, Deputy Commissioner Plasid Mazengo for Coast region and Senior Superintendent James Mwanjotile to head Mtwara regional office. Others are Principal Assistant Commissioner Hope Kawawa who will head Iringa regional office, Assistant Commissioner Hosea Kagimbo for Njombe region, Deputy Commissioner Rashid Magetta for Songwe region and Deputy Commissioner Carlos Haule for Rukwa region.

Deputy Commissioner Julieth Sagamiko will command Manyara region, with Deputy Commissioners Albert Rwelamila and Paul Eranga heading Kilimanjaro and Mwanza offices, respectively.

Deputy Commissioner Crispin Ngonyani heads Tanga region as Deputy Commissioner Shaban Hatibu commands Katavi office and Deputy Commissioner Remigius Pesambili for Kigoma regional office while Senior Superintendent Novaita Mrosso heads Mbeya regional office.

Senior Superintendent Bakari Ameir has been appointed head of immigration at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) and Principal Assistant Commissioner Fulgence Mutarasha commands immigration services at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).