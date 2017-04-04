Tanzania: Kagera Slam Simba Over Striker Yusuf Legitimacy

Bukoba — After brilliance in recent international and Premier League matches, Kagera Sugar and Taifa Stars striker Mbaraka Yusuf continues to dominate football headlines.

Yusuf who was instrumental in Kagera Sugar epic win over former leaders, Simba, his contract with Kagera-based team has been disputed by Msimbazi Street club.

Earlier last week, Kagera Sugar striker scored the winner in Taifa Stars 2-1 friendly match win against visitors Burundi. In responding to the allegation, Kagera Sugar strongly reacted saying the allegation was baseless.

The team's Secretary General, Mohamed Hussein told 'Daily News' here that the striker is a legitimate player, hence brushing aside allegations that the striker belonged Simba.

Hussein was reacting to comments made by Simba official in charge for registration affairs, Hans Poppe, after Kag era Sugar floored Simba 2-1 at Kaitaba Stadium in the tense Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Mbaraka Yusuf was key player in his team's victory af ter netting his team's opener in the 27th minute. It was his 11th goal of the season and becomes one of the three top scorers in the chase for the league's golden boot.

The win catapulted Kagera Sugar to the third position after bagging 45 points from 25 matches. Kagera Sugar's victory on the other side helped Simba rivals Young Africans to remain at the helm with 56 points, while Simba who have notched 55 points are second-placed.

Young Africans, the defending champions, claimed the league's pilot seat after beating Azam 1-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar fans have showered praise on custodian Juma Kaseja, for his brilliant performance during the match. Kaseja was man of the match after brilliantly saving several dangers from Simba striker.

Simba are heading to Mwanza where they will play two games. They will face Mbao FC on April 10 before facing Toto African test, five days later on April 15.