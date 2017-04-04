Health services at Embangweni Mission Hospital under CCAP Synod of Livingstonia have come to a halt as the management is struggling to clear out MK32million debt it owes different medical suppliers.

On Saturday, the mission hospital organized prayer and fasting session at Kalungulu Mountain in the area to cry unto the Lord to intervene in their situation.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Kondwani Zgambo said the hospital is sinking as it cannot offer important services such neonatal, primary health care and maternal care because of the financial challenges at hand.

Zgambo said: "Embangweni hospital is about to sink as we cannot run normal services at the hospital due to financial problems we are experiencing. We owe different suppliers of about MK32million and is very painful to doctors and Nurses working at this hospital.

"For six months the hospital has undergone different challenges, such as babies dying because of inadequate care, mothers delivering on the way because we have not done much to prevent such scenarios from happening.

Zgambo said it is this reason the hospital decided to organize prayer and fasting service at Kalungulu Mountain to cry unto the Lord to intervene in the situation, as they need over MK40million to run normally.

Dr Zgambo further said apart from other services, the hospital has no running ambulances which can help in terms of emergency situation or in referrals, and call upon well-wishers to bail them out of the situation.

The hospital serves the population of about 55,000 in Mzimba South.

Hospital Chaplain, Rev Kenwood Nyondo said the situation needs God to intervene spiritually apart from other help.