FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa is still in the frame for the vacant Malawi head coach, it has emerged.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is this week expected to name the new coach for the national side.

FAM has already appointed two assistant coaches with the head set to be confirmed on Thursday.

"We expect the head coach by Thursday and would guide the Flames in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Madagascar this month," said FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

According to local publication Nyasa Times, Pasuwa is tipped for the Flames job.

Also linked with the job were former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, ex-Zambia coach Honour Janza and Paolo Duarte but Pasuwa appeared to be the leading candidate, according to Nyasa Times.

Pasuwa led Zimbabwe to their third Afcon finals in Gabon in January, but failure to go beyond the group stages did not please his employers Zifa who decided against renewing his contract.

Malawi players are in a training camp ahead of their CHAN game away in Madagascar on 22nd April with the return leg at Bingu Stadium a week later.

FAM has also have secured a friendly away to Kenya on 18th April en-route to Madagascar.