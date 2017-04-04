3 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Malawi: Pasuwa Still in Frame for Malawi Job

Tagged:

Related Topics

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa is still in the frame for the vacant Malawi head coach, it has emerged.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is this week expected to name the new coach for the national side.

FAM has already appointed two assistant coaches with the head set to be confirmed on Thursday.

"We expect the head coach by Thursday and would guide the Flames in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Madagascar this month," said FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

According to local publication Nyasa Times, Pasuwa is tipped for the Flames job.

Also linked with the job were former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, ex-Zambia coach Honour Janza and Paolo Duarte but Pasuwa appeared to be the leading candidate, according to Nyasa Times.

Pasuwa led Zimbabwe to their third Afcon finals in Gabon in January, but failure to go beyond the group stages did not please his employers Zifa who decided against renewing his contract.

Malawi players are in a training camp ahead of their CHAN game away in Madagascar on 22nd April with the return leg at Bingu Stadium a week later.

FAM has also have secured a friendly away to Kenya on 18th April en-route to Madagascar.

Malawi

Ombudsman Intervenes On Molested Woman Case

The Office of the Ombudsman has intervened in the case where a mentally disturbed woman was stripped naked in broad… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.