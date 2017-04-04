Blantyre residents will this April month end be introduced to the newest funfair family event in town.

Dubbed Blantyre City Fair, the event is set for Saturday, 29th to Sunday, 30th at Limbe Country Club.

A roster released for the fare indicates there will be corporate and trade exhibitions, fun fair games, fireworks, live music, competitions, arts, and a parade among others.

Blantyre Events Management, organizers of the Fair say this will be an annual event to enhance the city's national and international relevance.

Marketing Director, Mphatso Chaluluka says "Cities worldwide celebrate their existence and it is long overdue that our cities do the same".

He added "we want to promote entrepreneurship and social interaction among Blantyre residents by bringing them together (companies, traders, artists and other talents) to showcase and sell whatever they can offer in an entertaining and lively environment".

Chaluluka explains that in corporate exhibitions, all companies and individual businesses that have dealings in the City of Blantyre are encouraged to showcase their goods and services at the fair.

The Fair's Event Manager, Mayamiko Bvumbwe said there will be a city fair opening parade from a point yet-to-be-announced to the venue to mark the opening of the 2-day City Fair.

She further said "the Fare is an ultimate family event and therefore the incorporation of kids and adult hoopla, spin wheel of fortune, mini golf, kids city; jumping castles, water games, balloon craft, face painting as well as horse riding.

In terms of competitions, Bvumbwe divulged they have organized for quad bike racing, eating and drinking competitions, penalty shootouts and basketball shootouts.

Those in the art world have not been left out as there will be painting exhibitions, pottery and wood carvings.

Music lovers will be treated to traditional dances, urban dancers, theatre and live music performances which will be announced soon, according to Chaluluka.

The event will end with fireworks on the evening before the fair closes down.