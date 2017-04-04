4 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Injury-Free Kings Arrive in Perth

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Southern Kings arrived safely in Perth on Sunday before getting preparations under way on Monday ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Force on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 08:05 (SA time).

The side is on a three-week tour to Australia, where they will also face the Reds and Waratahs after the clash with the Force.

Team doctor Konrad von Hagen confirmed on Monday that there were no new injury concerns in the Kings touring and non-touring camps.

Kings head coach Deon Davids will no doubt be pleased to have all 27 touring squad members in good health before selecting his match-23 team later in the week.

"The side enjoyed the bye this past week and thus we have no new injuries to worry about. Those players who are on our long-term injury list continue to make very good progress in their rehabilitation," said Von Hagen.

On the long-term injury list is Schalk Ferreira (biceps), Rudi van Rooyen (ankle) and Cameron Lindsay (knee).

Flank CJ Velleman (knee), is in the final stages of his rehabilitation and is expected back in action later this month.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Union Federation Cosatu Calls for Zuma to Resign

Trade union federation Cosatu "no longer believes President Jacob Zuma is the right person to unite and lead" the ruling… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.