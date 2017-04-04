4 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Commence Registration O‎f Unemployed Citizens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Thousands of young Nigerians jostled for 11 job positions in UNTH Enugu, South East Nigeria.
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Nigerian government is set to begin online registration of u‎nemployed Nigerians from April 5, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

A statement released, Monday, by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, said the registration was aimed at collecting up-to-date data of unemployed Nigerians.

Mr. Onwuliri said the registration was in compliance with NDE's mandate to obtain and maintain a data bank on unemployment and vacancies in the country.

The deputy director, according to the statement, said the exercise would enable the directorate to serve as a clearing house linking job seekers with existing vacancies in government agencies and the private sector.

"The online portal which goes live on Wednesday April 5, 2017, is designed to capture the relevant details of any unemployed person," he said.

"It will equally serve as a job exchange portal that will link job seekers and employers," he added.

The NDE chief also reiterated that there will be a practical demonstration of the workings of the portal at the NDE stand at the ongoing 28th edition of the Enugu International Trade on Thursday.

"The directorate sees this initiative as a bold step toward deepening the effectiveness of its employment creation strategies and a critical input into the process of designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating programmes and schemes," he added.

Mr. Onwuliri explained that the online portal would henceforth serve as a meeting point for millions of job seekers and their prospective employers.

He also added that the initiative would go a long way to eliminate the cumbersome process of recruitment by employers of skilled labour in private and public sectors.

The address of the portal, the statement noted, is www.jobsforall.ng.

Nigeria

Meningitis - What Every Nigerian Should Know

The current outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, CSM, in Nigeria is repetition of series of outbreaks mostly affecting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.