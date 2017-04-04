Photo: Premium Times

Thousands of young Nigerians jostled for 11 job positions in UNTH Enugu, South East Nigeria.

The Nigerian government is set to begin online registration of u‎nemployed Nigerians from April 5, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

A statement released, Monday, by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, said the registration was aimed at collecting up-to-date data of unemployed Nigerians.

Mr. Onwuliri said the registration was in compliance with NDE's mandate to obtain and maintain a data bank on unemployment and vacancies in the country.

The deputy director, according to the statement, said the exercise would enable the directorate to serve as a clearing house linking job seekers with existing vacancies in government agencies and the private sector.

"The online portal which goes live on Wednesday April 5, 2017, is designed to capture the relevant details of any unemployed person," he said.

"It will equally serve as a job exchange portal that will link job seekers and employers," he added.

The NDE chief also reiterated that there will be a practical demonstration of the workings of the portal at the NDE stand at the ongoing 28th edition of the Enugu International Trade on Thursday.

"The directorate sees this initiative as a bold step toward deepening the effectiveness of its employment creation strategies and a critical input into the process of designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating programmes and schemes," he added.

Mr. Onwuliri explained that the online portal would henceforth serve as a meeting point for millions of job seekers and their prospective employers.

He also added that the initiative would go a long way to eliminate the cumbersome process of recruitment by employers of skilled labour in private and public sectors.

The address of the portal, the statement noted, is www.jobsforall.ng.