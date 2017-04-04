Kenya: Legendary Athlete Paul Tergat to Launch Nock Presidency Bid

Legendary long distance runner Paul Tergat will on Tuesday officially unveil his candidature for the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) presidency.

The function to be held at the Sarova Panafric Hotel, Nairobi from 10am will also see him reveal his campaign team.

While announcing his candidature last week, Tergat said in a statement that it's a high time Kenyan sports were taken to a different level in terms of quality in administration and management.

"For a long time, I have watched from the periphery in as far as the management of sports is concerned. At times, I have played a peripheral role just to ensure that the interests of athletes are taken care of."

Tergat won the World Cross Country Championships senior men's title a record five times and two silver medals in 10,000m at the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic games.

He is set to challenge incumbent President Kipchoge Keino, who has declared his intentions to defend his position. Also touted to run for the top position is Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni.