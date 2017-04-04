South Africa: How Effective Have Cricket's Transformation Policies Been At Domestic Level?

analysis

While participation numbers of players of colour - particularly black Africans - have increased across the board in both professional and semi-professional cricket structures, opportunity and quality of opportunity remain problematic. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The South African cricket season officially came to an end over the weekend with the Titans edging out the Warriors in the one-day cup final on Friday. The national team returned from their excursion in New Zealand ranked second in the world and there will be no more cricket in the country until the summer.

There will be a few post-mortems written about the season - both domestically and internationally - but one critical question we have to ask is how successful have Cricket South Africa's transformation polices been.

It has been three seasons since the governing body implemented "aggressive" targets for its domestic teams. These targets have been the source of much debate and while the national team has been more transformed than ever, it is the domestic system that needs to be scrutinised.

The most important question when analysing the numbers is, how do we quantify success? It is not, as some people might think, by ticking a few boxes to make sure the...