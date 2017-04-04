4 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: How Effective Have Cricket's Transformation Policies Been At Domestic Level?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

While participation numbers of players of colour - particularly black Africans - have increased across the board in both professional and semi-professional cricket structures, opportunity and quality of opportunity remain problematic. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The South African cricket season officially came to an end over the weekend with the Titans edging out the Warriors in the one-day cup final on Friday. The national team returned from their excursion in New Zealand ranked second in the world and there will be no more cricket in the country until the summer.

There will be a few post-mortems written about the season - both domestically and internationally - but one critical question we have to ask is how successful have Cricket South Africa's transformation polices been.

It has been three seasons since the governing body implemented "aggressive" targets for its domestic teams. These targets have been the source of much debate and while the national team has been more transformed than ever, it is the domestic system that needs to be scrutinised.

The most important question when analysing the numbers is, how do we quantify success? It is not, as some people might think, by ticking a few boxes to make sure the...

South Africa

Union Federation Cosatu Calls for Zuma to Resign

Trade union federation Cosatu "no longer believes President Jacob Zuma is the right person to unite and lead" the ruling… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.