PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Priscah Mupfumira admitted Monday that some Zanu PF officials were politicizing food aid meant for vulnerable citizens and diverting it to party members.

Addressing journalists where she signed an agreement with the government of Zimbabwe to receive 12,000 metric tonnes of rice from the government of China, Mupfumira said her ministry was investigating some cases where food aid was being abused.

"Under normal circumstances the food aid has to be distributed under the Ministry. There is no policy from government to make it (food distribution) political or partisan," she said.

"We have investigated and taken remedial action. It is not government policy to make it politically inclined and should not be used for political reasons."

She said her Ministry had the mandate to distribute the food aid and prioritized the vulnerable, which included the elderly, the chronically ill, orphans and widows, adding they had extended the distribution to other members of society after assessing the severity of the hunger threat in the country in general.

"Under normal circumstances we give it to the vulnerable, however, we have extended to other able bodied persons because of the severity of the crisis but we cannot give you food for nothing without doing any work," she said.

Mupfumira said the Ministry had so far distributed 481,073 metric tonnes of maize and 19,000 metric tonnes of rice since the introduction of the food mitigation response.

She said the 12,000 tonnes of rice that had been pledged by China would be delivered at the end of May or beginning of June, adding it would also benefit the flood victims affected by cyclone Dineo.

The third Secretary of the Economic and Commercial Counselors of the Embassy of China in Zimbabwe, Luo Xi, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Chinese government, said it was his wish that the food aid reached the intended beneficiaries.

"As you know Zimbabwe and China are fair weather friends and we also donated some rice last year and we would like to believe all the rice is reaching all the beneficiaries.

"I am here to confirm our new agreement for this year's donations and it cements our relationship. The total emergency humanitarian aid to Zimbabwe is $120 million," he said.

About 4.1 million people were estimated to be requiring food aid during the period from January to March but the number has ballooned to almost 5 million, with the period extended to around June.