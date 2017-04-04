4 April 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Somaliland Suspends Development Programs in Face of Famine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulaziz Osman

Somaliland authorities say famine looms in the breakaway republic as the government suspends development programs due to a crippling drought that has killed dozens of people and most of the livestock in eastern regions.

Speaking to VOA in Hargeisa, Somaliland Vice President Abdirahman Abdullahi Seylici says drought conditions look set to deteriorate further with an increasing risk of famine.

Seylici says Somaliland has few resources to cope with the drought, which has severely affected the economy.

Getting ready for worse

He says officials decided to suspend the development programs in order to control their budget and be ready if the drought crisis worsens.

Seylici said, “We are close to famine, the assessment we made and the assessment from aid agencies show the famine is close to be declared in the eastern regions of Somaliland, because the current rainy season [from late March though May] has not started yet, there is water scarcity and people are losing livestock”

“When there is fear that a lot of people might die due to the worsening drought, we decided to suspend building developmental projects. Our budget is affected by the drought, as well as Saudi Arabia’s ban on our livestock export,” the Somaliland vice president said

“So we decided to divert money to emergency, live-saving and drought-response efforts,” he added.
In Somaliland, nomadic communities across the region say they have never experienced this kind of drought.

Seylici told VOA he can only confirm that more than 10 people died of starvation across Somaliland, a lower number than previously stated by other Somaliland officials.

The United Nations Children’s Fund said Friday more children are alarmingly at risk as Somalia faces severe drought and starvation.

Reports from eastern regions of Somaliland say cholera is spreading as people affected by drought have been forced to drink dirty water from dried-up wells.

The United Nations says more than 6 million Somalis need emergency food, including close to 1 million acutely malnourished children.

Somalia

Farmaajo Calls for Free Media as He Congratulates Radio Dalsan's 5th Year Anniversary

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo joined Radio Dalsan to mark it's fifth year since it was established. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.