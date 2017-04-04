4 April 2017

Somalia: Alshabaab Abducts 4 WHO Staff in Gedo

Al-Shabaab fighters (file photo).

Four humanitarian workers were abducted by militant group Alshabaab near the town of Luuq in Gedo region.

According to an official of the Gedo region administration the World Health Organisation staff are been held in the town of Goolweyn some 30km from Luuq.

All the four WHO staff are said to be Somalia nationals.

They had been on assesement of the cholera situation in Gedo region when the vehicle they were driving in was carjacked by gunmen. At least foir dozens people died of cholera in the last three weeks.

