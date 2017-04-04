Somalia: Farmaajo Calls for Free Media as He Congratulates Radio Dalsan's 5th Year Anniversary

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo joined Radio Dalsan to mark it's fifth year since it was established.

In his congratulatory remark posted on his Twitter Account Farmaajo reiterated the need for Freedom of the media in Somalia

"Congrats to @DalsanFM for its 5th anniversary. Free media jndispensible for accountable and democratic government" Farmaajo said.

Staff, partners and clients of Radio Dalsan converged in Mogadishu for a cocktail party to mark 5 years of reliable news and entertaintment.

The new Information minister Abdirahman Osman who is also been one of the most respectable media expert in Somalia joined President Farmaajo in congratulating Radio Dalsan.

"Congratulations to @DalsanFM for its 5th Anniversary and making valuable contributions to media development in Somalia" Osman tweeted.

Outgoing Planning Minister Aynte also congratulated the station

"Many more years to come InShaAllah" Aynte said.

Respect analyst Abdihakim Ainte tweeted.

"You covered Somalia without fear and favor. You have been strong voice of the voiceless"

The UK Embassy in Somalia was among tweeted

"Congratulations and happy 5th Anniversary to @DalsanFM for your role and contribution to Somali media development" the Embassy tweeted.

The Deputy Chief of Mission to the Somali Embassy in the US Thabit Mohamed noted the stations steady growth since its inception.

"Well done on your expansion and growth over the last 5 years.Follow #RadioDalsanAt5 for updates today" Somali diplomat Thabit Mohamed tweeted.

Radio Dalsan was officially launched in 2012 and within five years has seen a steady growth that has made it one of the most reputable news outlets in Somalia and the diaspora.