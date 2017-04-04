South Africa: Struggling Bulls Struck By Injuries

The Bulls have suffered a number of injury setbacks following their loss to the Chiefs in New Zealand, with four players unable to continue to Japan, where the Pretoria-based franchise will take on the Sunwolves on Friday.

Conrad van Vuuren, who joined the squad in Hamilton following a hamstring injury sustained to John-Roy Jenkinson after the opening tour match against the Blues in Albany, injured his ankle in training and will return home. He will be replaced by Martin Dreyer.

Arno Botha, who started against the Chiefs on Saturday in place of injured Hanro Liebenberg, is out with a knee injury and will be replaced by Jacques Potgieter, who missed the tour due to concussion. Liebenberg is expected to be fit for the match against the Sunwolves.

Flank Ruan Steenkamp has picked up ear and knee injuries and will be replaced by Franco Naude, a midfielder. Dries Swanepoel (centre) was earlier replaced by flyhalf Francois Brummer.

Scrumhalf Piet van Zyl, meanwhile, is also returning home due to a lower back injury. Ivan van Zyl will replace him.

The Bulls have won just one of their five Super Rugby matches so far this season, though that win against the Sunwolves was also the only match they have played at Loftus in 2017.

The Sunwolves, meanwhile, have lost five out of five.

Source: Sport24