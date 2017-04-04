Limuru — The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) is challenging contestants for various elective seats in the forthcoming General Election to follow the law in resolving grievances that could arise from the process.

NCCK's General Secretary Reverend Canon Peter Karanja has said while politicians needed to be given the liberty to campaign, election guidelines ought to be followed to the letter to avoid plunging the country into chaos.

"Elections are a constitutional matter housed in the laws of the land and there are clear guidelines on how they should be managed," Karanja told the press Monday.

"We appreciate that there could be grievances but we urge that it is imperative that contestants in the elections only follow the law."

Karanja who was speaking in Limuru during a sensitization campaign for peaceful elections organised by the ecumenical consortium of Christian denominations said churches will continue to create awareness on the need for peaceful elections, urging Kenyans to avoid any provocation to violence.

"It will take Kenyans to say they will not have chaos. We must not have a repeat of 2007/08 because this country cannot afford that kind of a situation again and we're committed to use all our structure across the country to pass this message," he said.

According to Karanja, peaceful elections can only be achieved through meaningful enjoyment among stakeholders in the election process noting that it was of utmost importance for all the partners to root for the success of the polls.

"We're asking for an engagement of key players in this value chain of elections so that the general public can understand how partnership can be built with these agencies so that all Kenyans of goodwill and contribute to a peaceful election," he explained.