Photo: Daily Monitor

Jennifer Musisi, the KCCA Executive Director.

President Museveni has renewed the contract of Jennifer Semakula Musisi, the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority.

Ms Musisi's second three-year contract which was renewed on April 14, 2014, was due to expire on April 14.

According to Kampala Minister Olive Beti Kamya, the third three-year contract runs from April 15, 2017 to April 14, 2020.

"I am happy that the president has renewed Jennifer Musisi's contract, she is a hard working woman, she is principled, she is a powerful leader and a good worker," she said.

On Monday, Ms Musisi, while commissioning renovated classroom blocks at Kasubi Church of Uganda Primary school, said unlike politicians who worry whether they will return to office after elections, she is here to serve Uganda whether at KCCA or any other public office because she has served Uganda at KCCA, public offices and at home.

"We are the only government agency that has got unqualified audit reports for the last five years, our public procurement ratings by PPDA and the World Bank reports are the best," she said, adding: "We have laid the foundation for Kampala to be a better city for generations to come and I am happy to be in that book of history."

Since her appointment as executive director, Ms Musisi has not had a smooth ride at KCCA. She has had clashes especially with the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago whom they have differed with on several issues.

Since her appointment as executive director, Jennifer Musisi has not had a smooth ride at KCCA. She has had clashes especially with the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago whom they have differed with on several issues.

"These people like talking words that we do not even understand. You will not be judged by the big cars you are driving or the expensive suits you are wearing but what you did to make the world a better place," she said.

The renovated classroom blocks she received were renovated by the Indian Women Association.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory bodies and State Enterprise (Cosase) on March 2, 2017 to explain her role in the controversial Oil cash bonanza where she got Shs50m, Ms Musisi regretted having taken up KCCA's top job.

She said she would have declined the appointment if she had known what entailed being a KCCA executive director.