Ethiopia: Wildfires Damage 100,000ha of Land

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change revealed that more than 100 thousand hectares of land are damaged by wildfires every year.

"Most of the fires are caused by man-made problems," said Abraham Gizaw, directorate director of Forest Damage Prevention & Supervision.

Forest coverage is highly threatened by charcoal preparation, bee keeping, animal grazing and related things.

So far, during this fiscal year, about 50,000 to 60, 000ha of land were affected by forest fires. People living in areas near wildfires, especially populations engaged in agricultural and pastoral work like in South Omo and Ziway, contributed a great role for the emergence of the fire.

The Ministry is endeavouring to contain the effect of such fires by creating awareness of the issue in collaboration with the media and various stakeholders.

A taskforce has been established to involve all sectors of the community in avoiding wildfires and increasing forest coverage in the country.