4 April 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SANDF Services to Mozambique Extended

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — The employment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) serving towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC) maritime security, in the Mozambique Channel, has been extended.

The Presidency on Monday said President Jacob Zuma has extended their employment in terms of section 201(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa,1996.

The SANDF members are deployed for service in fulfilment of the international obligations of the Republic of South Africa towards the SADC maritime security in the Mozambique Channel.

The Presidency said about 200 members of the SANDF were employed to monitor and deter piracy activities along the Southern African Coast of the Indian Ocean.

"They will continue monitoring and deterring piracy activities along the Southern African Coast of the Indian Ocean. The employment has been extended for the period 01 April 2017 to 31 March 2018."

South Africa

Union Federation Cosatu Calls for Zuma to Resign

Trade union federation Cosatu "no longer believes President Jacob Zuma is the right person to unite and lead" the ruling… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.