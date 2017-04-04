South Africa: SANDF Services to Mozambique Extended

Pretoria — The employment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) serving towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC) maritime security, in the Mozambique Channel, has been extended.

The Presidency on Monday said President Jacob Zuma has extended their employment in terms of section 201(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa,1996.

The SANDF members are deployed for service in fulfilment of the international obligations of the Republic of South Africa towards the SADC maritime security in the Mozambique Channel.

The Presidency said about 200 members of the SANDF were employed to monitor and deter piracy activities along the Southern African Coast of the Indian Ocean.

"They will continue monitoring and deterring piracy activities along the Southern African Coast of the Indian Ocean. The employment has been extended for the period 01 April 2017 to 31 March 2018."