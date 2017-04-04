4 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nac Launch HIV Awards for Journalists

By Talent Hwari

The National Aids Council has introduced awards to reward journalists in both print and electronic media who report extensively and passionately on HIV and Aids.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, NAC communications director Ms Madeline Dube said the awards would encourage journalists to report on HIV and Aids, boosting awareness in the process.

"This is meant to reward excellence by journalists who consistently, responsibly, correctly and passionately communicate the HIV and Aids story through both the print and electronic media," she said.

"Through these awards, the NAC hopes to stimulate continued coverage of HIV and Aids with special emphasis on unravelling the intricacies of the pandemic and its various socio-economic linkages, including inclusion of neglected population sub-groups."

Ms Dube said HIV prevention was critical in the fight against infection.

She said NAC was monitoring HIV and Aids reports in the media in 2016, which they used to determine those who excelled.

"Instead of calling for nominations and submission of entries, the NAC monitored both print and electronic media from January to December 2016," said Ms Dube.

"This decision was taken to ensure that passionate and consistent journalists are considered for the award instead of inconsistent ones who might be just in it for the award.

"In selecting winners, the adjudicators reviewed over 85 articles on HIV and Aids and among other elements, they paid particular attention to consistency, facts, sensitive language, human element and ethics which were all scored to get an overall mark.

"The adjudicators were drawn from key institutions in the media and HIV and Aids work."

The awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced, will be held today.

