1 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

East Africa: EU Allocates U.S.$1.8 Million for Drought

The European Union has allocated an additional 179.8 million dollars in response to the drought in parts of the Horn of Africa. On March 17, 2017, Neven Mimica, the European Commissioner for International Corporation and Development, announced a support package for the drought relief efforts.

The new allocation is in response to the needs arising from the severe famine in South Sudan and dire droughts in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya. From the total 179.7 million dollars, Ethiopia will receive 31.3 million dollars in response to the needs arising from the drought happening in some parts of the country.

The largest amount of money from the package, almost 109 million dollars, has been allocated to South Sudan for life saving activities, continued provision of protection and other basic support for Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya and Sudan. Even though the highest amount is allocated for South Sudan, Somalia and Kenya will also benefit from the package.

