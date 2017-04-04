South Africa: Couple Kidnapped, Stoned, Set Alight After Minibus Crash

A couple involved in an accident with a minibus taxi were kidnapped, the woman was raped, before they were both pelted with stones and set alight, a taxi association said on Monday.

The couple's car was struck by a speeding minibus taxi on Impala Road, Krugersdorp, in the early hours of Saturday, Dorljota spokesperson Danile Maedi said.

"A group of men then loaded the couple into the car, pretending to take them to hospital. They stopped at an open veld and then raped the woman in front of her man."

Their assailants threw stones at them and set them alight.

The woman died on Sunday and the man on Monday.

Eight people, including a minibus driver, were arrested.

The association would help pay for the funeral costs and provide transport for mourners on the day of the funeral, he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela had no information about the crime.

