Ethiopia: Dashen Keeps Auction Under Wraps

The Bank received a highest bid of over 5000Br during its first round sale

Dashen Bank has held an auction of 2.1 million Br worth of shares late last week, seeing the highest offer of 5,050 Br for a share, which is just over five times the par value of the Bank's shares.

The Bank had 2,136 shares up for auction, all of them returned from eight shareholders of Ethiopian origin, but foreign nationality.

The Bank, one of the biggest private banks in the country, held a share auction that was markedly different from peers. Its auction format was more closed than other banks, with bidders required to check in and present identification documents before being allowed into the auction floor.

This resulted in some bidders not being able to attend the opening of the auction if they were unable to find a way to get in or have someone bring them a form of identification.

"I've never seen an auction process like this," said one of the bidders present during the process.

She had forgotten her ID card and was not allowed to sign into the auction.

"I bid as a legal representative on behalf of a relative, but they did not allow me to enter, even when I showed them my papers."

Members of the media were also denied access to the auction. The new format was not one that was used by other banks, which held open auctions, allowing bidders and their representatives to follow the proceedings without necessarily having to verify their identities.

Awash International Bank (AIB), which is also Dashen's closest competitor, as well as the oldest private bank in the country, received bids of 20 times its par value of 1,000 Br during its share auction. Bank of Abyssinia, another of the older private banks in the country, received the highest bid of over 600 Br during its auction, around 26 times its par value.

Banks have been holding auctions to sell shares returned by foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin, in accordance with a November 2016 directive issued by the National Bank of Ethiopia. Banks have been receiving bids as high as 26 times of their par values.

The Bank's earnings per share (EPS) are the highest in the country, at 487 Br. Its dividend per share (DPS), which is the amount of money that shareholders take home, has been decreasing year after year, with a seven-year average of 52pc.

The next best performing bank, AIB, has been able to achieve only two-thirds of it.

The trend in the auctions in the banking industry so far has indicated that bidders are willing to offer inflated amounts of money for shares in the industry.

"It could possibly be to get their foot in the door of the industry," says a banking industry expert. "However, that is still not a justification for the kinds of bidding that are being seen in the industry-wide auctions."

Representatives of Dashen Bank were unavailable for comment, despite repeated attempts.

A banking industry directive released in November 2016 directs financial institutions to return the share certificates from all shareholders with foreign nationality, and then present them for public auction. The value of the offers over the par value will go to the national treasury.