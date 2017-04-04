South Africa: Shouts of 'Rot Away!' As Alleged Child Killer Appears in Dock

Angry relatives and friends of slain 13-year-old Rene Tracy Roman shouted at her alleged killer, saying he should die, as he appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The courtroom was packed with Rene's loved ones, some wearing pink shirts.

When the door opened, those who had to wait outside pointed fingers at Andrew Plaatjies and shouted "hie's die ding, hie's die ding [Here's that thing]!"

The 50-year-old, dressed in a green and yellow tracksuit top and jeans, kept his head down.

He indicated he wanted to apply for bail. The matter was postponed until April 25 for a formal bail application.

As he made his way back down to the holding cells, Rene's family and friends jumped up and called his name, saying "Andrew gaan vrek" [Andrew is going to die].

'Enough is enough'

Community members were strongly opposed to him being released from custody.

Outside the court building a large group of women held posters stating: "No bail, vrot weg [rot away]", "no bail ongevoellige vark [unfeeling pig], "enough is enough" and "put them down like the dogs that they are".

Plaatjies was arrested almost two weeks ago after Rene's decomposing body was found in Lavender Hill.

Her hands and feet had been tied and she was half naked, police said in statement.

She had gone missing on March 10.

At the time police said community members attempted to attack Plaatjies after he was taken to the crime scene for further investigation.

"A crowd of about 1 000 community members attempted to attack the suspect, during which a police officer was injured and four vehicles damaged," Captain FC Van Wyk said.

Funeral for murdered 11-year-old

Meanwhile, about 20km from the court, in Rocklands, community members were mourning the death of an 11-year-old who also went missing recently.

As Plaatjies appeared, the family of 11-year-old Stacha Arends was preparing to say their goodbyes at her funeral at the Orion Church International in Rocklands.

Her body was found in a field behind the Swartklip Centre in Mitchells Plain a week ago after her disappearance.

She was last seen at a friend's house where she had been watching movies.

Randy Tango, 31, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering the child.

He lives two doors away from the Arends' home.

He was released on parole in October after serving time for car theft.

When he appeared in court on Monday, residents vowed to "deal" with him.

