Ethiopia: House Approves Global Fund Agreement

The House of Representatives has approved the government's agreement with Global Fund to fund the campaign against AIDS, TB and malaria, and work on immunities and privileges, on March 20, 2017.

The approved agreement will help Ethiopia receive 370 million dollars to combat the mentioned illnesses. The agreement allows commodities, donations and services, which are directly or indirectly supported by Global Fund to be free from any tax.

According to the agreement, officials of Global Fund will be immune to criminal charges arising from their speech, writing, or any activity related to their job. Their salary and other awards will also not be subject to any taxes. The agreement will be enacted after 30 days of the approved agreement delivery to the Director of Global Fund.

Global Fund was established in 2002, in Geneva to minimise the effects of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria in developing countries.