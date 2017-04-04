4 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Five Wrongfully Convicted Men, One Judge, No Compensation From the State

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Wits Justice Project, human rights attorney Egon Oswald, advocate Carol Steinberg and wrongfully convicted co-accused Thembekile Molaudzi, two men have left prison carrying little else besides a heavy burden of betrayal by the criminal justice system. By CAROLYN RAPHAELY.

Before convicted murderers Samuel 'Sampie' Khanye and Victor Moyo walked out of Kgosi Mampuru's spiked prison gates on 24 March, Khanye had just one request which wasn't granted. He wanted to tell prison director Mabuti Tshele that the Constitutional Court had overturned the men's life sentences and convictions on four counts - including murder and robbery - and ordered their immediate release: "Officials say all inmates sing the same song and Tshele called me a liar when I said I knew nothing about this crime. After 14 years in jail for a crime I didn't commit, the Court has proved I'm innocent."

After struggling to prove their innocence for what seemed a lifetime, an elated Khanye (37) and Moyo (35) were vindicated by order of the highest court in the land. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Wits Justice Project (WJP), human rights attorney Egon Oswald, respected Advocate Carol Steinberg and wrongfully convicted...

South Africa

Union Federation Cosatu Calls for Zuma to Resign

Trade union federation Cosatu "no longer believes President Jacob Zuma is the right person to unite and lead" the ruling… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.