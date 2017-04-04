South Africa: Five Wrongfully Convicted Men, One Judge, No Compensation From the State

analysis

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Wits Justice Project, human rights attorney Egon Oswald, advocate Carol Steinberg and wrongfully convicted co-accused Thembekile Molaudzi, two men have left prison carrying little else besides a heavy burden of betrayal by the criminal justice system. By CAROLYN RAPHAELY.

Before convicted murderers Samuel 'Sampie' Khanye and Victor Moyo walked out of Kgosi Mampuru's spiked prison gates on 24 March, Khanye had just one request which wasn't granted. He wanted to tell prison director Mabuti Tshele that the Constitutional Court had overturned the men's life sentences and convictions on four counts - including murder and robbery - and ordered their immediate release: "Officials say all inmates sing the same song and Tshele called me a liar when I said I knew nothing about this crime. After 14 years in jail for a crime I didn't commit, the Court has proved I'm innocent."

