4 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Response to Jessie Duarte - Making Tomorrow Better Than Today

analysis By Paul Hoffman

The outpouring of emotion at the funeral of Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada brings into sharp focus just how far the ANC has slipped since December 2007, when Jacob Zuma became its leader. Once a glorious liberation movement that was able to comfortably occupy the moral high ground, the current state of degeneracy of the leadership suggests that there is, as Jessie Duarte suggests, a need to shine some light into the dark corners of the soul of the ANC.

For a member of the "top six" in the ANC to plaintively enquire, as she does, in public: "Are we a centre, centre-left or a left organisation? What does 'disciplined home of the left' as we state in our strategy and tactics documents, really mean?" illustrates the nature of the identity crisis. This is a crisis brought on by the sins of incumbency, the illegal cadre deployment in the public administration and the descent into corruption, through what Duarte calls "patterns of patronage", have wrought. Blade Nzimande, a speaker at the funeral, is less delicate about the slide; he suggests that those involved in patronage are parasites of the body politic.

