A man burnt to death in a shack fire in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters responded to the blaze in Luleka Street shortly before 02:00, where one structure was alight.

The victim sustained fatal burns and no other injuries were reported, Lane confirmed.

"The probable cause was [a burning] candle overturning and igniting combustible material," he said.

Police are investigating.

Source: News24