South Africa: Union Federation Cosatu Calls for Zuma to Resign

Cape Town — Trade union federation Cosatu "no longer believes President Jacob Zuma is the right person to unite and lead" the ruling African National Congress (ANC), says General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.

The organisation announced its intention to communicate their belief that they no longer "believe in the leadership" of Zuma with the ANC and alliance partners.

"Cosatu will convene provincial meetings to communicate the decision directly with all workers," says Ntshalintshali.

The federation will also demand "demand an explanation on why as an equal alliance partner, it was not consulted" in the Cabinet reshuffle.