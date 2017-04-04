South Africa: Every Day I'm Reshuffling - the SA Implosion Quotathon

analysis

March came to an end with events no April Fool's prank could have rivalled. Here are some of the strangest, most outrageous and most inspiring things from the mouths of key players. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Well, that clears that up

We have a way we do things. We have a culture. We have meetings. There are things we don't do but we will discuss those things in the meeting. - Speaker Baleka Mbete addresses media after cutting short an overseas trip to deliver some clarity

A recent report (which has been shelved by mainstream media) tells us that forex traders and major banks have the power to collude and devaluate the Rand as they please. The ANCYL would like to issue a stern warning that it will continue its campaign against those who are involved in corrupt activities of devaluing the Rand and there will be consequences. We reiterate our stance that President Zuma must be given space to operate as per the Constitution of the Republic which gives him the powers to appoint, direct and remove Ministers and the country should never be held at ransom. - Press statement by ANC Youth League Secretary General Njabulo Nzuza...