4 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanzaniteone, Villagers Agree to Mend Fences, Open New Chapter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Tanzanite.
By Joseph Lyimo

Mirerani — Residents of Mirerani area in Simanjiro District have been asked to live in harmony with TanzaniteOne, a company which has invested in tanzanite mining in the area.

The Simanjiro District Council chairman, Mr Jackson Sipitieck, told the residents that the investor was important as he contributes for the national as well as council coffers.

Mr Sipitieck said Mirerani residents should support the investor activities in order to enable him take good care of their welfares.

He made the remarks recently when thanking TanzaniteOne which promised to build seven classrooms at Songambele primary school whose classes were destroyed.

"I think we should reach a point where we should support the investor especially when he is doing all he can to support us. When there are problem let us raise them without ridiculing him because no one is perfect," he said.

He said earlier the Council was planning to shift the primary school which was destroyed in 2013 during floods which hit the area but the company has promised to build a modern school.

TanzaniteOne director, Mr Faisal Shabhai, said during the event that they will continue to work together and support the community around their mine.

"We want to open a new cooperation chapter with you. We will make sure that we share with you the little we get from our activities," he said.

Tanzania

Court Convicts 8 Tanzanian 'Spies'

A magistrate court in the northern city of Mzuzu has convicted eight Tanzanian national in the infamous Kayelekera… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.