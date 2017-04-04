Tanzania: Tanzaniteone, Villagers Agree to Mend Fences, Open New Chapter

Mirerani — Residents of Mirerani area in Simanjiro District have been asked to live in harmony with TanzaniteOne, a company which has invested in tanzanite mining in the area.

The Simanjiro District Council chairman, Mr Jackson Sipitieck, told the residents that the investor was important as he contributes for the national as well as council coffers.

Mr Sipitieck said Mirerani residents should support the investor activities in order to enable him take good care of their welfares.

He made the remarks recently when thanking TanzaniteOne which promised to build seven classrooms at Songambele primary school whose classes were destroyed.

"I think we should reach a point where we should support the investor especially when he is doing all he can to support us. When there are problem let us raise them without ridiculing him because no one is perfect," he said.

He said earlier the Council was planning to shift the primary school which was destroyed in 2013 during floods which hit the area but the company has promised to build a modern school.

TanzaniteOne director, Mr Faisal Shabhai, said during the event that they will continue to work together and support the community around their mine.

"We want to open a new cooperation chapter with you. We will make sure that we share with you the little we get from our activities," he said.